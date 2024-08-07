ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.12 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.