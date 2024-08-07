Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.45

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.45 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.78). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), with a volume of 38,424 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £77.90 million, a PE ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

