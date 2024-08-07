Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Accuray has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

See Also

