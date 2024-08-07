ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $52.00 at DA Davidson

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ACIW opened at $45.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

