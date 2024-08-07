Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNM. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.77.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

