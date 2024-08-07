Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Compass Point from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.