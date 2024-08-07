Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADPT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $679.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

