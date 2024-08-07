Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of ADUS opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $126.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

