Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.89

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $942.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.