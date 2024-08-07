Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.89

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
View Our Latest Report on Adecoagro
Adecoagro Stock Up 0.1 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,371,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Featured Stories
