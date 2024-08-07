ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

