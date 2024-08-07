Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

ADVM opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,481.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at $16,286,981.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

