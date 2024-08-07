AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Trading 7.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $92.86. Approximately 577,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 771,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

