Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.99 and last traded at $116.99. Approximately 36 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.

Aeroports de Paris Trading Down 9.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21.

About Aeroports de Paris

(Get Free Report)

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.