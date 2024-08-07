Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $215,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $215,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $675,570. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,881,000.

Shares of AVTE opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

