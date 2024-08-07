Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
AEVA opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.40.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- What is a Dividend King?
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.