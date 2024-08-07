Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 268,046 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEVA opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

