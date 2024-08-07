AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Given “Hold” Rating at Westpark Capital

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In other news, Director Luis Dussan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,880 shares of company stock valued at $507,871. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of AEye at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

