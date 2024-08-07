Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

