AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Cybele Negris Purchases 3,100 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,490.00.

Cybele Negris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.15. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The company has a market cap of C$508.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGF.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Read Our Latest Report on AGF Management

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.