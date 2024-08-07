Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,546,250.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$103.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.37. The company has a market cap of C$51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$108.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

