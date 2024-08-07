Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,546,250.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00.
Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$103.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.37. The company has a market cap of C$51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$108.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
