Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.