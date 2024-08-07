Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

ABNB stock opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

