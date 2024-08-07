Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRG

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.