Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AKYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of AKYA opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $99.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 245,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

