Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

