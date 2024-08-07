Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 12,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.
