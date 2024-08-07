Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Shares of ALB opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20,655.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.4% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

