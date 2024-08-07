Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 4.8 %

Albemarle stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.