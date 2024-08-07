Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 0.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $85.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $82.27 and last traded at $82.93. Approximately 714,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,071,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 20,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 11.4% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

