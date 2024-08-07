Alex P. Schultz Acquires 22,308 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 22,308 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 217,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,480.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $410.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

