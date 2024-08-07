Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ALX opened at $218.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day moving average is $219.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Alexander’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

