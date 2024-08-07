Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALX
Alexander’s Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Alexander’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
