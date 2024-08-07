Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $130.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

ARE stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

