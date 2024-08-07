Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Christopher J. Joyce Sells 1,333 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,997.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

