Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $10.00 at TD Cowen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,434.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,434.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $202,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,233,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,554 shares of company stock worth $2,154,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

