Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $690,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).
