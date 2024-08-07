Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.19

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 2472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 155,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

