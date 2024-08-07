Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 11,405 shares.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

