Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of ALLY opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

