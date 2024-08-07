Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,796,804.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,941.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,343 shares of company stock worth $37,167,542. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $13,343,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the software’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 560,565 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,816 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

