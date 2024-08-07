Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $13,343,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the software’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 560,565 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,816 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALTR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
