Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altimmune Price Performance
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $419.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
