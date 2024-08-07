Alto Ingredients’ (ALTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 298.55% from the company’s current price.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.95. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Stories

