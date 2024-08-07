Aman Narang Sells 1,856 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,184,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1,542.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

