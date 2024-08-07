Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,645,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

