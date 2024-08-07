Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.01

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 198540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Ambev alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $19,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 323.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 7,570,842 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 29.9% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.