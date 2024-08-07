AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $119.34 and a 1 year high of $247.34.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
