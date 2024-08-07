AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $119.34 and a 1 year high of $247.34.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.