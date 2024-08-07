American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

AXL stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3,849.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 162,681 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

