American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.21

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 76343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

