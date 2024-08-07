American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.