American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.0 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.