American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 million, a PE ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

