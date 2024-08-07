American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CEO Steven O. Vondran Sells 21,537 Shares

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMT opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

